[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Cancels 'KILL THIS LOVE' Comeback Press Conference

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK announced the cancellation of the group's comeback press conference, which had been scheduled for today at 11AM KST.On April 5, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment issued an official statement announcing the cancellation of BLACKPINK's press conference.YG Entertainment stated, "We have decided to cancel BLACKPINK's comeback press conference, scheduled for April 5 at 11AM KST. We made this decision out of solidarity for the residents of Gangwon-do after the Goseong-Sokcho wildfire."The agency continued, "We ask for the understanding of the fans and journalists who had been waiting and preparing for the press conference. We also deliver our sincere comforts to those affected by the wildfire, as well as those working hard to put out the flames."The wildfire which began late in the evening of April 4 in Goseong and Sokcho, has caused the evacuation of over 3,000 residents.(Credit= YG Entertainment, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)