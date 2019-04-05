SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GUMMY Says She Almost Never Fought with Cho Jung Seok for the Last 6 Years
Korean singer GUMMY revealed all about her relationship with her husband actor Cho Jung Seok.

On April 4 episode of tvN's talk show 'Life Bar', GUMMY made a guest appearance.

While on the topic of love, GUMMY was asked how she fell in love with Cho Jung Seok.

GUMMY said, "First of all, we got on very well with each other. We could talk for hours. He is also a very attentive person. He is able to read my mind even when I don't say anything."GUMMYThen, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yup asked, "You two have been together for about five years before getting married, right? That's a long time. Have you ever thought like, 'When are we getting married? Are we not going to get married? Does he not want to marry me?'"

GUMMY answered, "Not at all. We both were sure that we were going to spend the rest of our lives together."

She continued, "You know, I didn't really know what it meant when people said, 'Your life becomes much more stable after marriage' in the past, but I know exactly what it means now. It's like I know that he will always be on my side no matter what."GUMMYAfter listening to GUMMY's answer, another host Han Hyejin asked, "Do you fight with him much?"

GUMMY responded, "No, we don't really fight. We almost never fight, because there aren't many things for us to fight about. We grew up in a similar environment, have a similar personality, and share the same hobby."

She added, "Some say that you will start to fight over small things once you get married, such as over the way you squeeze a toothpaste. Instead of having a fight though, we try to understand each other and make an effort for one another."GUMMYAfter being together for about five years, GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok tied the knot last October.

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Life Bar, C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
