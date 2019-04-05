[SBS Star] BTS·EXO·GOT7 Nominated for '2019 Billboard Music Awards'

Three K-pop boy groups have taken over the 'Top Social Artist' category at the upcoming '2019 Billboard Music Awards'.On April 4 (local time), Billboard dropped its first set of nominations for this year's awards ceremony, and BTS, EXO, and GOT7 made the list.BTS, who made history by becoming the first K-pop act to win a Billboard―snagging 'Top Social Artist' award for two years in a row (2017, 2018)―received two nominations for 2019.Not only will BTS be defending its title as 'Top Social Artist' for the third consecutive year, but the group also nominated for 'Top Duo/Group' award for the first time.EXO and GOT7 have also become nominees this year for 'Top Social Artist' category, joining BTS, Ariana Grande, and Louis Tomlinson.'2019 Billboard Music Award' will be aired live on May 1 (local time).(Credit= 'BBMAs' Twitter, Big Hit, SM, JYP Entertainment, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)