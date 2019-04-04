SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Red Velvet to Feature in Ellie Goulding & Diplo's Remix of 'Close to Me'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Red Velvet to Feature in Ellie Goulding & Diplo's Remix of 'Close to Me'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.04 17:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Red Velvet to Feature in Ellie Goulding & Diplos Remix of Close to Me
K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be featuring in the remix version of a pop song 'Close to Me'.

On April 4, Universal Music Group made an announcement that shook the K-pop world.

The company revealed that Red Velvet has recently worked on 'Close to Me' with English singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding and American record producer Diplo.

They said, "Red Velvet featured in 'Close to Me' with lyrics in Korean. It will be released on April 5."Red VelvetIn October 2018 when the original track was released, it placed itself in a high position on music charts in numerous countries.

The original track was featured by American singer Swea Lee.
 

This unexpected announcement came as a pleasant surprise to countless fans around the world.

Many of them expressed their excitement online; they said, "I love both 'Close to Me' and Red Velvet! It's going to sound amazing for sure.", "I'm so looking forward to listening to it!", "For real? I'm too excited that I don't think I would be able to sleep tonight!", and so on.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Universal Music Group, 'elliegoulding' YouTube, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호