[SBS Star] Red Velvet to Feature in Ellie Goulding & Diplo's Remix of 'Close to Me'

K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be featuring in the remix version of a pop song 'Close to Me'.On April 4, Universal Music Group made an announcement that shook the K-pop world.The company revealed that Red Velvet has recently worked on 'Close to Me' with English singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding and American record producer Diplo.They said, "Red Velvet featured in 'Close to Me' with lyrics in Korean. It will be released on April 5."In October 2018 when the original track was released, it placed itself in a high position on music charts in numerous countries.The original track was featured by American singer Swea Lee.This unexpected announcement came as a pleasant surprise to countless fans around the world.Many of them expressed their excitement online; they said, "I love both 'Close to Me' and Red Velvet! It's going to sound amazing for sure.", "I'm so looking forward to listening to it!", "For real? I'm too excited that I don't think I would be able to sleep tonight!", and so on.(Lee Narin, Credit= Universal Music Group, 'elliegoulding' YouTube, 'RedVelvet' Facebook)(SBS Star)