[SBS Star] NU'EST MINHYUN's Older Sister Shows Support for His New Release & Fans Can't Stop Laughing

K-pop boy group NU'EST member MINHYUN's older sister made his fans burst into laughter with a post she made on social media.On April 3, MINHYUN dropped his solo track 'Universe' and its music video.The song has quickly climbed up on various music charts as fans showed support for his first solo release after wrapping up Wanna One promotions.His older sister, Hwang Sujin, also showed her support to her brother in the most hilarious way.Shortly after the song was released, she uploaded a screenshot of the track playing on a music streaming application.Along with the screenshot, she wrote, "No matter how many times I see it, the pot lid is so funny. I've been listening to the song nonstop for the first whole week."She probably referred to the memory erasing machine that MINHYUN used in the teaser image and the music video of 'Universe'.To this, his fans commented, "My sister-in-law is so funny. Am I right, everyone?", "The Hwang siblings! I love them so much.", "Wish I had a younger brother like yours, Sujin unnie!", and more.You can watch 'Universe' music video below.(Credit= 'tyudin_m' Instagram, 'NU'EST' YouTube)(SBS Star)