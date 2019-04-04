SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Max Changmin Spotted Using One of TVXQ!'s Bizarre Official Merchandise
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Max Changmin Spotted Using One of TVXQ!'s Bizarre Official Merchandise

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.04 16:50 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Max Changmin Spotted Using One of TVXQ!s Bizarre Official Merchandise
Max Changmin of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! was seen using one of rather bizarre-looking official merchandise.

On April 4, Max Changmin uploaded a photo of himself on his social media account.

The photo was of Max Changmin drinking something out of a white cup.TVXQ!The cup is actually not just an ordinary cup; it is one of TVXQ!'s official merchandise from its Japanese concert tour '東方神起 Live Tour 2015 ~ WITH ~'.

This cup has a drawing of Max Changmin's eyes and eyebrows with a handle shaped in 'C' and arm-like shape coming out on the other side of the cup.

The arm-like shape is supposed to connect with the duo's leader U-Know Yunho's cup.TVXQ!At that time when this cup set was released, many fans laughed and said that it was slightly weird, although they thought it was a unique idea.

Nevertheless, it seems like Max Changmin actually quite likes this cup, seeing that he had kept and possibly have been using it for the last four years.
TVXQ!Meanwhile, TVXQ! is scheduled to hold a fan meeting tour '2019 東方神起 The GARDEN' in Chiba and Osaka, Japan from April 5 until 10.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'changmin88' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호