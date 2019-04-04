[SBS Star] Max Changmin Spotted Using One of TVXQ!'s Bizarre Official Merchandise

Max Changmin of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! was seen using one of rather bizarre-looking official merchandise.On April 4, Max Changmin uploaded a photo of himself on his social media account.The photo was of Max Changmin drinking something out of a white cup.The cup is actually not just an ordinary cup; it is one of TVXQ!'s official merchandise from its Japanese concert tour '東方神起 Live Tour 2015 ~ WITH ~'.This cup has a drawing of Max Changmin's eyes and eyebrows with a handle shaped in 'C' and arm-like shape coming out on the other side of the cup.The arm-like shape is supposed to connect with the duo's leader U-Know Yunho's cup.At that time when this cup set was released, many fans laughed and said that it was slightly weird, although they thought it was a unique idea.Nevertheless, it seems like Max Changmin actually quite likes this cup, seeing that he had kept and possibly have been using it for the last four years.Meanwhile, TVXQ! is scheduled to hold a fan meeting tour '2019 東方神起 The GARDEN' in Chiba and Osaka, Japan from April 5 until 10.(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community, 'changmin88' Instagram)(SBS Star)