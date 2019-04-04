SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Steps Down from His Upcoming Drama & the Public Wonder Why
[SBS Star] Choi Tae Jun Steps Down from His Upcoming Drama & the Public Wonder Why

작성 2019.04.04
Actor Choi Tae Jun will not appear in upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna' starring Yeo Jin Goo and IU.

On April 4, it was reported that Choi Tae Jun has turned down his role in tvN's new drama 'Hotel del Luna'.
Choi Tae JunIn response, Choi Tae Jun's management agency Huayi Brothers Korea confirmed that he has decided to step down from the drama.

The agency stated, "Choi Tae Jun decided not to join the project due to differences between his understanding and the production team's understanding of his role and importance in the drama."
Choi Tae JunChoi Tae Jun is even said to have attended the drama's first read-through, but the sudden announcement of his departure makes many of his fans gasp with disappointment.  

Meanwhile, 'Hotel del Luna' is slated to air in the latter half of this year.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
