[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAEKHYUN Kindly Helps an Elderly Man Who Is Confused About What to Do Next

190403

큥절부절 하다가 고쳐주고 뿌듯 *'ㅅ'* *ㅂ=ㅂ* pic.twitter.com/lZngctdEZ4 — STUCK ON KAI (@EXOsTORIKO) April 3, 2019

K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN was spotted helping an elderly man who did not understand how to make a handprint.On April 3, BAEKHYUN and the group's fellow member KAI attended one launch event as the first people to experience new service.At the event, BAEKHYUN and KAI were asked to pose beside other lucky people, including former figure skater Kim Yuna, pro gamer Faker, the longest customer of the brand Park Jae-won, and more for some photos.After the photo session, they were asked to make a handprint on a plate in front of them.BAEKHYUN and KAI understood what they had to do and placed their hand on the plate right away.However, an elderly man next to BAEKHYUN got confused and just put his hand up in the air.BAEKHYUN caught a glimpse at him then looked back on his hand, but he was unable to say anything at first.He spent the next several seconds looking like he did not know what to do.Then, BAEKHYUN lightly pressed the man's hand on the plate with a smile.Upon watching this video, fans commented, "Aww how sweet of him!", "This is the reason why I love BAEKHYUN so much.", "Thank you for sharing this video with us and the world!", and so on.Meanwhile, EXO's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' aired its final episode on March 29.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'EXOsTORIKO' 'kyoongmaz56' 'SKtelecom' Twitter)(SBS Star)