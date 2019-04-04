SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAEKHYUN Kindly Helps an Elderly Man Who Is Confused About What to Do Next
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAEKHYUN Kindly Helps an Elderly Man Who Is Confused About What to Do Next

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.04 15:56 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BAEKHYUN Kindly Helps an Elderly Man Who Is Confused About What to Do Next
K-pop boy group EXO's member BAEKHYUN was spotted helping an elderly man who did not understand how to make a handprint.

On April 3, BAEKHYUN and the group's fellow member KAI attended one launch event as the first people to experience new service.

At the event, BAEKHYUN and KAI were asked to pose beside other lucky people, including former figure skater Kim Yuna, pro gamer Faker, the longest customer of the brand Park Jae-won, and more for some photos.BAEKHYUNAfter the photo session, they were asked to make a handprint on a plate in front of them.

BAEKHYUN and KAI understood what they had to do and placed their hand on the plate right away.

However, an elderly man next to BAEKHYUN got confused and just put his hand up in the air.BAEKHYUNBAEKHYUN caught a glimpse at him then looked back on his hand, but he was unable to say anything at first.

He spent the next several seconds looking like he did not know what to do.

Then, BAEKHYUN lightly pressed the man's hand on the plate with a smile.
 
Upon watching this video, fans commented, "Aww how sweet of him!", "This is the reason why I love BAEKHYUN so much.", "Thank you for sharing this video with us and the world!", and so on.

Meanwhile, EXO's reality show 'Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder Season 2' aired its final episode on March 29.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'EXOsTORIKO' 'kyoongmaz56' 'SKtelecom' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호