[SBS Star] Police to Receive Hwang Hana's Arrest Warrant over Allegations of Illicit Drug Use

Police has received an arrest warrant against Hwang Hana, who is well-known as K-pop boy group JYJ member Park Yu Chun's ex-girlfriend.According to Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency on April 4, the police is looking into the suspicion that an earlier probe of Hwang Hana for past drug purchases had been obstructed.Hwang Hana is currently facing allegations of using illegal drugs, and having supplied a 0.5g of methamphetamine to a university student identified by the name 'Cho' in 2015.Police have learned that she is currently admitted to a hospital, and plan to put the arrest warrant into action soon.Hwang Hana, who is also a granddaughter of the late founder of Namyang Dairy Products group, broke up with Park Yu Chun in May 2018.In regard to the ongoing controversy, Namyang Dairy Products issued a statement, "The company has nothing to do with Hwang and her family as they do not work for the company or own shares."(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)