SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Police to Receive Hwang Hana's Arrest Warrant over Allegations of Illicit Drug Use
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Police to Receive Hwang Hana's Arrest Warrant over Allegations of Illicit Drug Use

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.04 15:27 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Police to Receive Hwang Hanas Arrest Warrant over Allegations of Illicit Drug Use
Police has received an arrest warrant against Hwang Hana, who is well-known as K-pop boy group JYJ member Park Yu Chun's ex-girlfriend.

According to Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency on April 4, the police is looking into the suspicion that an earlier probe of Hwang Hana for past drug purchases had been obstructed.
Hwang HanaHwang Hana is currently facing allegations of using illegal drugs, and having supplied a 0.5g of methamphetamine to a university student identified by the name 'Cho' in 2015.

Police have learned that she is currently admitted to a hospital, and plan to put the arrest warrant into action soon.
Hwang HanaHwang Hana, who is also a granddaughter of the late founder of Namyang Dairy Products group, broke up with Park Yu Chun in May 2018.

In regard to the ongoing controversy, Namyang Dairy Products issued a statement, "The company has nothing to do with Hwang and her family as they do not work for the company or own shares."

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호