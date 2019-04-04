[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Ties His Shoelaces While Dancing & Still Manages to Dance Smoothly

연습 흐름 끊기지 않게 하려고 재빠르게 신발끈 묶으면서 스무스하게 이동하는 지민이 대단하고 정말 아이돌 안 했으면 아이돌햇다 천상 아이돌 pic.twitter.com/gvHTJVi1dc — 강양 (@orangevioletjm) 2019년 3월 27일

It would not be an exaggeration to say that K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN is one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry.Many would in fact nod their head in agreement if they heard anyone say this about JIMIN.JIMIN is innately talented in dancing, but he also dances whenever and wherever he can to continuously enhance his skills.Recently, it was discovered that JIMIN is able to dance without missing a single step or move even when he is tying his shoelaces.There was this time when JIMIN and other BTS members were practicing the dance for their song 'FAKE LOVE'.At that time, JIMIN noticed his shoelaces were untied right when the practice began.Since all the other members were fully ready to practice the performance, JIMIN decided to take care of the issue without stopping the practice.He quickly reached down to his shoelaces and started tying them while moving along the way where he exactly had to.When it was his turn to stop moving and pose, JIMIN got up and posed as if nothing had happened.In less than 10 seconds, JIMIN once again managed to wow everyone with his professionalism.(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)