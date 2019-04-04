SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIMIN Ties His Shoelaces While Dancing & Still Manages to Dance Smoothly
It would not be an exaggeration to say that K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN is one of the best dancers in the K-pop industry.

Many would in fact nod their head in agreement if they heard anyone say this about JIMIN.

JIMIN is innately talented in dancing, but he also dances whenever and wherever he can to continuously enhance his skills.JIMINRecently, it was discovered that JIMIN is able to dance without missing a single step or move even when he is tying his shoelaces.

There was this time when JIMIN and other BTS members were practicing the dance for their song 'FAKE LOVE'.
BTSAt that time, JIMIN noticed his shoelaces were untied right when the practice began.

Since all the other members were fully ready to practice the performance, JIMIN decided to take care of the issue without stopping the practice.

He quickly reached down to his shoelaces and started tying them while moving along the way where he exactly had to.

When it was his turn to stop moving and pose, JIMIN got up and posed as if nothing had happened.

In less than 10 seconds, JIMIN once again managed to wow everyone with his professionalism.
 
(Lee Narin, Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
