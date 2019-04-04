[SBS Star] BTS Named as the Contributor to Boost Up Global Music Industry

K-pop boy group BTS has gotten in the spotlight as the artist who contributed to reinvigorate the global music industry in 2018.On April 2 and 3 (local time), BBC and Reuters published analytical articles in regard to 'Global Music Report 2019' (GMR 2019) complied by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).Both media outlets selected BTS to be the artist making a substantial contribution to the global music industry to earn its biggest revenues in a decade; alongside Drake, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran.Reuters analyzed, "Artists such as Drake, BTS, and Ed Sheeran were among those who have conquered the global market, contributing to the 19.1 billion dollars of total revenues for 2018."Earlier in February, BTS was placed second on 'Global Artist Chart 2018' after Drake, with its two album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' and 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' landed as second and third on 'Global Album Charts 2018' chart both published by IFPI.Meanwhile, BTS is all set to conquer the music scene once again with its new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12.(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, IFPI, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)