SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Named as the Contributor to Boost Up Global Music Industry
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Named as the Contributor to Boost Up Global Music Industry

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.04 14:40 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Named as the Contributor to Boost Up Global Music Industry
K-pop boy group BTS has gotten in the spotlight as the artist who contributed to reinvigorate the global music industry in 2018.

On April 2 and 3 (local time), BBC and Reuters published analytical articles in regard to 'Global Music Report 2019' (GMR 2019) complied by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).
BTS IFPIBoth media outlets selected BTS to be the artist making a substantial contribution to the global music industry to earn its biggest revenues in a decade; alongside Drake, Ariana Grande, and Ed Sheeran.

Reuters analyzed, "Artists such as Drake, BTS, and Ed Sheeran were among those who have conquered the global market, contributing to the 19.1 billion dollars of total revenues for 2018."
BTS IFPIBTS IFPIEarlier in February, BTS was placed second on 'Global Artist Chart 2018' after Drake, with its two album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' and 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' landed as second and third on 'Global Album Charts 2018' chart both published by IFPI.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is all set to conquer the music scene once again with its new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' on April 12. 

(Credit= GettyImagesKorea, IFPI, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호