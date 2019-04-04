[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Says She Once Surprised a Person Watching Her Show on the Subway

Korean actress Park Bo Young talked about the time when she noticed a person watching her show on the subway and surprised her.Recently, Park Bo Young's past video of her talking about her subway ride resurfaced online.The video showed Park Bo Young excitedly telling fans about her day.Park Bo Young said, "I took the subway and bus around Seoul today. I went to Yeonnam-dong and had a blast there! You know what though? I missed the subway by a second when I was transferring. I ran for it as well. It was really frustrating."Then, the actress began telling an interesting story, "Being on the subway today reminded me of something that happened some time ago. On that day, I filmed a scene on the subway and decided to take the subway to return home."Park Bo Young carried on, "It was late and there weren't a lot of people on the subway. I sat on a seat next to a woman, who was watching something on her phone. I took a quick look at her phone and noticed that it was a show that I was in! I couldn't stop watching the show over her shoulders, because I was in it."She continued, "Then, the woman noticed that I was looking at her phone and turned around. When she saw me, her eyes widened in shock. I told her, 'Yes, that's me.' It felt nice to see someone watching my show with my own eyes."Meanwhile, Park Bo Young recently confirmed to lead a new fantasy romance drama 'Abyss' with actor Ahn Hyo Seop.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'Park Bo Young' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)