[SBS Star] SEHUN Brings an Expensive Bottle of Wine to XIUMIN's Housewarming Party!
[SBS Star] SEHUN Brings an Expensive Bottle of Wine to XIUMIN's Housewarming Party!

작성 2019.04.04
K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN made his fellow member XIUMIN very happy by bringing the most expensive bottle of champagne from his house.

On April 1 episode of EXO's new online reality show 'Heart For You', XIUMIN invited all members of EXO to his housewarming party.
EXOOn this day, the members got way more excited than the house owner XIUMIN and congratulated him with all their heart.

The members brought all different kinds of gifts starting from a toilet paper to a fruit basket but what caught the eyes of their fans the most was definitely SEHUN's present.
EXOSEHUN said, "Bro, I brought the most expensive bottle of champagne that I had. Just for you."
EXOThen, XIUMIN expressed his gratitude in the most adorable way and smiled at him.
EXOWhile sharing the bottle of champagne that he got from SEHUN with his guests, XIUMIN said, "The color is really unique. This is so pretty. I will never throw out the bottle."
EXOCHEN also thanked SEHUN for bringing such a precious gift and SEHUN replied, "Anything for you guys."

But the viewers were extremely shocked after finding out the price of SEHUN's gift since it was far more expensive than everyone's expectation.

The bottle of champagne that the members drank during dinner was around 1.5 million won (approximately 1,322 dollars) a bottle.

After the episode, its fans commented, "1,322 dollars a bottle!? Is it made out of gold?", "Can I have a sip? Pretty please.", "SEHUN must really love his fellow members", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Heart For You - my SMTelevision' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
