[SBS Star] Roy Kim's Father Apologizes for His Son's Controversy
[SBS Star] Roy Kim's Father Apologizes for His Son's Controversy

작성 2019.04.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Roy Kims Father Apologizes for His Sons Controversy
Singer Roy Kim's father, professor Kim Hong-taek of Hongik University, is said to have apologized to his students for the ongoing controversy surrounding his son.

Previously, it was reported that Roy Kim has been summoned by police as a potential figure involved in Jung Joon Young's group chatrooms.
Roy Kim, Jung Joon YoungThen on March 3, some students were seen commenting on an online college community, "It must be difficult for Roy Kim's father to continue with his lectures."

Another student replied, "Actually, he apologized to the students during his lecture today. What fault does he even have in this situation."
Roy KimWhen another student asked, "What did he say exactly?", the student replied, "He said that it's all his fault. He also said that it he feels to cancel his lectures, but he decided to continue his lectures as his retirement is next year. He expressed his apology to the students."
Roy KimCurrently, Roy Kim's status has changed from that of a subject of investigation to that of a suspect.

He will be summoned for police questioning over allegations of distributing illegally-obtained obscene content on the group chatroom.

(Credit= 'OfficialRoyKim' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
