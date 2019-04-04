[SBS Star] Seohyun Gives Snacks to Kang Ho-dong & P.O Who Are Filming in Front of Her Apartment

Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation kindly handed some snacks to entertainer Kang Ho-dong and boy group Block B's member P.O, who were filming a show in front of her apartment.On April 3 episode of JTBC's television show 'Let's Eat Dinner Together', Seohyun made an unexpected appearance.In this episode, Kang Ho-dong and P.O were seen going around ringing bells of random homes in Chungdam-dong to join one home for dinner.After being refused many times, they stopped at the entrance of one luxurious apartment.At the entrance, P.O pressed a random room number and started dialing it.A moment later, Kang Ho-dong and P.O were startled by the familiar voice coming out of the intercom.It undoubtedly surprised Seohyun as well and she said, "Oh, wow. Hi! This is Seohyun of Girls' Generation. What brought you guys here? Did you know that I live here?"Kang Ho-dong and P.O answered, "No, we didn't know it at all! Umm, will it be possible for us to have dinner at your place?"Seohyun responded, "I would have said yes if I was living alone, but I live with my parents and they've already eaten. I'm so sorry! I have no make-up on right now, but let me go down and say hi."Shortly after, Seohyun came down to see Kang Ho-dong and P.O with a large paper bag in her hand.Seohyun apologized again for not inviting them to her place for dinner and handed them the bag.She explained, "I've put in some snacks that I enjoy. Hope you will enjoy them."Kang Ho-dong and P.O thanked her and waved their hands in goodbye before moving onto the next nearby apartment for their mission.Meanwhile, Seohyun has confirmed to host 'THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS' alongside entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC Let's Have Dinner Together)(SBS Star)