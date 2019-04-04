SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Min Young Reveals She Used to Be a Hardcore Fangirl
Actress Park Min Young talked about the things she used to fangirl over.

On April 3, the cast members of tvN's new drama 'Her Private Life' attended the press conference held at Imperial Palace Seoul, Gangnam-gu.
Her Private Life (Yonhap)For the drama, Park Min Young took the female lead character 'Sung Duk-mi', a successful art curator who is also a hardcore boy group fangirl.
Park Min YoungIn light of her unique character, Park Min Young was asked about her fangirling experience.
Park Min YoungPark Min Young said, "As you know, everyone at my age were crazy over H.O.T. at the time. I was also a fangirl for H.O.T."

She continued, "Then I really got into dramas. Now, I'm one successful drama fangirl as I take part in dramas myself."
Her Private Life (Yonhap)Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Her Private Life' is set to be aired on April 10 at 9:30 PM KST.

(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, tvN Her Private Life, 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
