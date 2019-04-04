SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Artists Who Topped the Charts with Their Featuring Tracks
[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Artists Who Topped the Charts with Their Featuring Tracks

2019.04.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 4 K-pop Artists Who Topped the Charts with Their Featuring Tracks
Ranking #1 on a music chart is not an easy task since one must have both of the following in order to wear that crown: popular appeal and ingenuity.

Some even say that catching these two birds at once is equivalent to finding a real unicorn.

But there is no need to give our hopes up just yet since there are still some artists out there who not only succeeded in combining these two factors, but also gained a phenomenal popularity with their music.

It would take at least a week to lay out all the strong suits they have since they literally have every quality the listeners look for in artists starting from an attractive voice to a unique vibe.

They drew a great deal of attention every time they release a new track, whether it is their own or a song they worked with others.

Let's take a look at these four K-pop artists who succeeded in marking #1 on a music chart with the tracks they featured in thanks to their hauntingly beautiful voice.

1. Girls' Generation Taeyeon: Crush's 'Don't Forget'
Taeyeon

2. BIGBANG TAEYANG: WINNER MINO's 'Fear'
TAEYANG

3. IU: Epik High's 'LOVE STORY'
IU

4. BTS SUGA: Lee So Ra's 'Song request'
SUGA

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'OFFICIAL EPIK HIGH' 'BANGTANTV' 'SUPER SOUND Bugs!' '1theK' 'Stone Music Entertainment' YouTube, 'iu.loen' 'bangtan.official' 'girlsgeneration' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
