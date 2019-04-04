[SBS Star] 'Boys Over Flowers' Co-stars Koo Hye Sun & Kim Jun Have a Reunion

Two cast members from 2009 hit drama 'Boys Over Flowers' reunited after 10 years.On April 3, actor Kim Jun shared a photo of himself taken with actress Koo Hye Sun.Along with the photo, Kim Jun wrote, "It's been so long. You're still the same."Kim Jun and Koo Hye Sun starred in 'Boys Over Flowers' which is one of the most popular K-dramas of all time.Kim Jun played 'Song Woo-bin', one of the 'F4' members, and Koo Hye Sun played the female lead character 'Geum Jan-di'.(Credit= 'kimj0203' Instagram, KBS Boys Over Flowers)(SBS Star)