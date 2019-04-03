[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Once Called His Ex at Night While Drunk?

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN kept himself silent when he was asked, "Have you ever called your ex at night while you were drunk?"On April 3, CHEN guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.During the talk, CHEN and the host Kim Shin-young talked about his new solo song 'Beautiful goodbye'.CHEN said, "It's a song full of sorrow. It's about a guy who needs to say goodbye to his lover even though he is still deeply in love with her. Although it isn't easy, the guy tries to do it as beautifully as he can."He added, "I still haven't figured out how to break up in a beautiful way."Kim Shin-young said, "Well, people could stop calling their ex after they break up with them. Some people call their ex at night after having a few drinks, you know. They always ask things like, 'Are you asleep right now?'"CHEN commented, "Yes, not doing that is one of the ways for sure. It honestly is not a good idea to do that. They especially tend to call them late at night. It's probably because it's the time of the day when you get very sentimental."Then, Kim Shin-young asked, "Have you ever done that yourself, CHEN?"As CHEN just laughed and did not answer her question, Kim Shin-young said, "Alright, never mind. We should just end this as beautifully as we can."Meanwhile, 'Beautiful goodbye' is currently sweeping music charts in Korea as well as countries outside of Korea.(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party)(SBS Star)