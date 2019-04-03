SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Once Called His Ex at Night While Drunk?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Once Called His Ex at Night While Drunk?

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.03 18:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Once Called His Ex at Night While Drunk?
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN kept himself silent when he was asked, "Have you ever called your ex at night while you were drunk?"

On April 3, CHEN guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Kim Shin-young's Music Party'.

During the talk, CHEN and the host Kim Shin-young talked about his new solo song 'Beautiful goodbye'.

CHEN said, "It's a song full of sorrow. It's about a guy who needs to say goodbye to his lover even though he is still deeply in love with her. Although it isn't easy, the guy tries to do it as beautifully as he can."

He added, "I still haven't figured out how to break up in a beautiful way."CHENKim Shin-young said, "Well, people could stop calling their ex after they break up with them. Some people call their ex at night after having a few drinks, you know. They always ask things like, 'Are you asleep right now?'"

CHEN commented, "Yes, not doing that is one of the ways for sure. It honestly is not a good idea to do that. They especially tend to call them late at night. It's probably because it's the time of the day when you get very sentimental."CHENThen, Kim Shin-young asked, "Have you ever done that yourself, CHEN?"

As CHEN just laughed and did not answer her question, Kim Shin-young said, "Alright, never mind. We should just end this as beautifully as we can."CHENMeanwhile, 'Beautiful goodbye' is currently sweeping music charts in Korea as well as countries outside of Korea.

(Lee Narin, Credit= MBC FM4U Kim Shin-young's Music Party)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호