[SBS Star] 8 Mixed-race Idol Stars in the K-pop Scene
[SBS Star] 8 Mixed-race Idol Stars in the K-pop Scene

One of the great aspects of K-pop industry is the openness they have for artists from all over the world.

As long as an idol-to-be has exceptional musical talent and irresistible charms, they can always seek for a success in the K-pop scene.

There are many K-pop idol group members who were born outside Korea, or were born to parents with different cultural backgrounds.

Check out the list of eight K-pop stars who have mixed roots.

1. HUENINGKAI of TXT: Korean mother, Brazilian-American father
HUENINGKAIHUENINGKAI2. Somi: Korean mother, Dutch-Canadian father
SomiSomi3. Joo Haknyeon of THE BOYZ: Korean mother, Hong Kongese father
Joo HaknyeonJoo Haknyeon4. Nancy of MOMOLAND: Korean mother, American father
NancyNancy5. VERNON of SEVENTEEN: French-American mother, Korean father
VERNONVERNON6. LUCAS of NCT: Thai mother, Hong Kongese father
LUCASLUCAS7. Kyla of PRISTIN: Korean mother, American father
KylaKyla8. Samuel: Korean mother, Spanish-American father
SamuelSamuel(Credit= SBS funE, Big Hit, Creker, MLD, PLEDIS, SM, Brave Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
