[SBS Star] 8 Mixed-race Idol Stars in the K-pop Scene

One of the great aspects of K-pop industry is the openness they have for artists from all over the world.
As long as an idol-to-be has exceptional musical talent and irresistible charms, they can always seek for a success in the K-pop scene.
There are many K-pop idol group members who were born outside Korea, or were born to parents with different cultural backgrounds.
Check out the list of eight K-pop stars who have mixed roots.
1. HUENINGKAI of TXT: Korean mother, Brazilian-American father
2. Somi: Korean mother, Dutch-Canadian father
3. Joo Haknyeon of THE BOYZ: Korean mother, Hong Kongese father
4. Nancy of MOMOLAND: Korean mother, American father
5. VERNON of SEVENTEEN: French-American mother, Korean father
6. LUCAS of NCT: Thai mother, Hong Kongese father
7. Kyla of PRISTIN: Korean mother, American father
8. Samuel: Korean mother, Spanish-American father
(Credit= SBS funE, Big Hit, Creker, MLD, PLEDIS, SM, Brave Entertainment)
(SBS Star)
As long as an idol-to-be has exceptional musical talent and irresistible charms, they can always seek for a success in the K-pop scene.
There are many K-pop idol group members who were born outside Korea, or were born to parents with different cultural backgrounds.
Check out the list of eight K-pop stars who have mixed roots.
1. HUENINGKAI of TXT: Korean mother, Brazilian-American father
2. Somi: Korean mother, Dutch-Canadian father
3. Joo Haknyeon of THE BOYZ: Korean mother, Hong Kongese father
4. Nancy of MOMOLAND: Korean mother, American father
5. VERNON of SEVENTEEN: French-American mother, Korean father
6. LUCAS of NCT: Thai mother, Hong Kongese father
7. Kyla of PRISTIN: Korean mother, American father
8. Samuel: Korean mother, Spanish-American father
(Credit= SBS funE, Big Hit, Creker, MLD, PLEDIS, SM, Brave Entertainment)
(SBS Star)