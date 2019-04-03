SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Reveals She Exchanged an E-mail with a Guy in Czech Republic Recently
작성 2019.04.03 17:22
Korean actress Jeon So Min unraveled a story of her recent encounter with a guy named 'Jack' in Czech Republic.

On March 31 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Jeon So Min talked about a guy that she met while traveling in Czech Republic.

While having a chat before a mission, entertainer Yu Jae Seok unexpectedly mentioned Jeon So Min's recent trip to Czech Republic.Jeon So MinYu Jae Seok said, "When So Min went to a club in Czech Republic, she met this guy named 'Jack'. He approached So Min and said something in English. So Min couldn't understand him, so she said, 'No English.'"

He went on, "Then, Jack used an online translator which read, 'I love your dance.' Isn't this romantic?"Jeon So MinJeon So Min continued the story, "You know what happened the next day? I ran into Jack at the zoo near the club!"

As no-one believed her, Jeon So Min decided to give out some details.

Jeon So Min described the moment, "I was looking at these really cute otters at the zoo. The sun was shining down on me and light breeze brushed my hair. That's when I heard someone say, 'Hey!' I turned around and there he was! It was Jack!"Jeon So MinAfter listening to her story, singer HAHA asked, "Is that it? Nothing happened between you two besides that?"

Jeon So Min shyly responded, "Actually, we exchanged our e-mail address."

As soon as the members of 'Running Man' heard her response, they commented, "Oh, it's still an ongoing thing?! How about inviting Jack to 'Running Man' some time soon?"
 

Meanwhile, 'Running Man' airs every Sunday at 5PM KST.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man, 'jsomin86' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
