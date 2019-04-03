SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Have Fun on a Tour Around a Soccer Stadium!
작성 2019.04.03 16:50
Korean actor Song Il Kook took his sons to a soccer stadium, and they were seen having a blast.

On April 3, Song Il Kook updated his social media with 10 different photos of his three sons―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse.The Song tripletsThe Song tripletsThe photos showed the Song triplets looking and taking playful photos around the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

The bright smile on their face suggest that they were having a good time.The Song tripletsThe Song tripletsThe Song tripletsThe Song tripletsThe Song tripletsAlong with the photos, Song Il Kook wrote, "After watching 'Dumbo' at the cinema, I came across a sign in front of the Seoul World Cup Stadium that said, 'Tour around the stadium!'"

He continued, "I took the kids here without expecting much from it, but it was a lot more interesting and informative than I had expected. I highly recommend this tour!"The Song tripletsDaehan, Minguk, and Manse gained popularity when they featured in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.

Recently, the triplets returned to Korea after living in France for about a year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
