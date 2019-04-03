SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Identity of SEUNGRI's Investor 'Madam Lin' Gets Unveiled
[SBS Star] Identity of SEUNGRI's Investor 'Madam Lin' Gets Unveiled

SEUNGRI's Taiwanese investor 'Madam Lin' has been revealed to be an extremely wealthy woman who is the wife of a sports gambling website's founder based in Taiwan.
Madam Lin, SEUNGRIAccording to several Taiwanese news outlets' report on April 3, 'Madam Lin' began a gambling business in early '90s after opening a casino in Taichung, western city of Taiwan in 1993.

She expanded her business by creating a live broadcasting system that allows gamblers to make bets online for casinos in Las Vegas and the Philippines.
Madam Lin, SEUNGRI'Madam Lin' is reportedly a legendary figure among the social circles of Taiwan, who is a VVIP customer of multiple luxury brands.
Madam Lin, SEUNGRIMadam Lin, SEUNGRIMeanwhile, 'Madam Lin' was accused of money laundering through SEUNGRI's club 'Burning Sun'.

She reportedly moved back to Taiwan after a series of 'Burning Sun' scandal broke and her flow of funds in relation to the club being investigated.

(Credit= SBS Unanswered Questions, Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
