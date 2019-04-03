[SBS Star] Identity of SEUNGRI's Investor 'Madam Lin' Gets Unveiled

SEUNGRI's Taiwanese investor 'Madam Lin' has been revealed to be an extremely wealthy woman who is the wife of a sports gambling website's founder based in Taiwan.According to several Taiwanese news outlets' report on April 3, 'Madam Lin' began a gambling business in early '90s after opening a casino in Taichung, western city of Taiwan in 1993.She expanded her business by creating a live broadcasting system that allows gamblers to make bets online for casinos in Las Vegas and the Philippines.'Madam Lin' is reportedly a legendary figure among the social circles of Taiwan, who is a VVIP customer of multiple luxury brands.Meanwhile, 'Madam Lin' was accused of money laundering through SEUNGRI's club 'Burning Sun'.She reportedly moved back to Taiwan after a series of 'Burning Sun' scandal broke and her flow of funds in relation to the club being investigated.(Credit= SBS Unanswered Questions, Yonhap News Agency, SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)