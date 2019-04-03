SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Sooyoung Reveals a Plan to Marry Her 7-year Boyfriend Chung Kyung-ho?
Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared thoughts on marrying her boyfriend actor Chung Kyung-ho.

On April 3 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Park Sun-young's Cinetown', Sooyoung made a guest appearance.SooyoungDuring the talk, Sooyoung commented, "I'm so nervous to be here all by myself. It's been a while since I spoke on a radio show."

Then, the host Park Sun-young asked, "Does Chung Kyung-ho know that you have been invited to our show today? He sometimes sends us text messages during the live show. Did he say anything to you?"

Sooyoung answered, "Chung Kyung-ho really likes listening to 'Cinetown'. He just told me to do well."SooyoungSome time later, one listener sent a text message that said, "Sooyoung, do you have any plans to get married? I mean, you and Chung Kyung-ho have been together for quite a while now."

Sooyoung shyly responded, "We haven't really thought about getting married yet. I feel like it's too soon to get married. There are still many things that I want to do."SooyoungSooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho publicized their relationship in January 2014, but said to have been together since 2012.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, SBS POWER FM Park Sun-young's Cinetown)

(SBS Star) 
