[SBS Star] SS501 Kim Hyungjun to Undergo Police Questioning over Sexual Assault Accusations

Kim Hyungjun of K-pop boy group SS501 arrived back in Korea from his overseas schedule to participate in police questioning.On April 3, it was announced that Kim Hyungjun will be summoned for police questioning over accusations of sexual assault.A police source stated, "We are currently discussing the date to summon Kim Hyungjun for questioning. It has not been confirmed yet."Previously on March 25, a woman 'A' accused Kim Hyungjun of sexually assaulting her in May 2010.'A' explained the incident in detail on April 2 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', saying, "I met Kim Hyungjun at a bar around December 2007 when I had a part-time job there. Then in 2010, I heard he moved, and one day he came to my house drunk."She continued, "He pat the sheets on my bed saying that he would put me to sleep. But he suddenly pressed on my arms, and I felt extremely humiliated."She added that she received psychiatric treatment for the trauma caused by the incident.Shortly after the initial report was made, however, Kim Hyungjun and his agency denied all claims and emphasized that the relations were consensual.They also stated that they plan to take strong legal action against her for false accusations and defamation.(Credit= SBS Han Bam, 'hyungjunking' Instagram)(SBS Star)