[SBS Star] Roy Kim Announces Plans to Return to Korea for Police Questioning
K-pop artist Roy Kim will soon be heading back to Korea for police questioning regarding his participation in Jung Joon Young's group chatroom.

On April 3, Roy Kim's management agency Stone Music Entertainment released an official statement regarding Roy Kim being reported to be one of the participants of Jung Joon Young's controversial chatrooms.
Roy KimThe agency stated, "Hello, this is an official statement regarding singer Roy Kim. Roy Kim is currently in the U.S. studying, and is adjusting his schedule to return to Korea as quickly as possible in order to participate in the police investigation. Furthermore, he will diligently take part in all necessary questioning."
Roy KimPreviously, police revealed plans to summon a singer 'Kim' as a member of one of Jung Joon Young's group chatrooms, where Jung shared his secretly-filmed sex videos to his friends.

The 'Kim' in question was later revealed as Roy Kim.

(Credit= 'OfficialRoyKim' Facebook, Online Community)

(SBS Star)  
