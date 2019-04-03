[SBS Star] NICHKHUN to Hold His First-ever Solo Concert in Korea Since Debut

K-pop boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN will be holding a solo concert in Korea for the first time since his debut.On April 2, NICHKHUN's management agency JYP Entertainment unveiled one poster that surprised everybody.It was a poster for NICHKHUN's solo concert titled, 'NICHKHUN SOLO CONCERT [HOME] IN SEOUL'.JYP Entertainment noted that the concert will take place at Samsung Hall, Ewha Womans University on May 11 and 12.Ever since his debut in 2008, NICHKHUN held numerous domestic and overseas concerts with the members of 2PM.Only recently though, NICHKHUN managed to land on an opportunity to hold his first-ever solo concert 'NICHKHUN (From 2PM) Premium Solo Concert 2018 [HOME]' in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan.A couple of months have gone by and NICHKHUN finally got the chance to hold his first-ever solo concert in Korea as well.As NICHKHUN has many fans outside of Korea, overseas fans are hoping that his solo concert will extend to other parts of the world after the show in Seoul.Back on February 18, NICHKHUN released a solo mini album 'ME' which comprises of songs that he had written and composed himself.(Lee Narin, Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)