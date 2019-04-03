[SBS Star] The Airing Date of 'VAGABOND' Gets Delayed?

SBS has responded to reports about delayed airdate of upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama 'VAGABOND'.On April 2, it was reported that 'Absolute Boyfriend' and 'Secret Boutique' will premiere after the conclusion of 'Big Issue', prior to the original plan of airing 'VAGABOND' right after.In response, a source from SBS stated, "Whether 'Absolute Boyfriend' will air after the conclusion of 'Big Issue' is not confirmed yet. We are considering either 'Absolute Boyfriend' or 'VAGABOND'."The much-anticipated drama 'VAGABOND' starring singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and Suzy, is about a man trying to uncover the truth surrounding an airplane crash.You can watch the official teaser for 'VAGABOND' below.(Credit= 'SBSNOW' YouTube)(SBS Star)