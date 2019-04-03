SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Buy a Matching Coat as a Symbol of Their Everlasting Friendship
작성 2019.04.03
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Wanna One Members Buy a Matching Coat as a Symbol of Their Everlasting Friendship
After the final concert 'Therefore' in January, K-pop project boy group Wanna One officially disbanded.

Sadly, the group's members had no choice but to go their own ways from then.

Despite this, they still keep a close relationship by calling, messaging, and hanging out with each other every now and then.Wanna OneIt turned out that they also bought a matching coat with their initials engraved into the sleeve.

Fans recently noticed that Kang Daniel, Park Ji Hoon, Lai Kuanlin, Ha Sung Woon, Park Woo Jin, and Yoon Ji Sung were wearing this special coat.

They are assuming that they decided to purchase the coat together as a symbol of their friendship, and the remaining five members have the same coat at home.

Have a look at these images of Wanna One wearing their cute custom coat below!Wanna OneWanna OneWanna OneWanna OneWanna One(Lee Narin, Credit= 'wannaone_twt' 'sugarhoney0923' 'TGDN1210' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star)   
