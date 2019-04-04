[SBS Star] A Girl Group Member Who Fluttered All Boys' Heart Reveals Her Identity!

The new look K-pop boy group B1A4's member GONGCHAN presented on April Fool's Day made his fans cracked up laughing.On April 1, GONGCHAN held a live broadcast to entertain his fans with a cute prank.On this day, GONGCHAN showed up wearing a wig and an adorable beret which made him appear like a K-pop girl group member; not his normal self.GONGCHAN greeted his fans who came to watch his live broadcast by saying, "Hello, I'm Gong-ju (princess in Korean). I'm shy."GONGCHAN continued, "After I woke up, I went to the salon to get my hair and makeup done, so I could present this look to you."When asked about his make-up, GONGCHAN replied, "I used the foundation from the brand that starts with B. But I don't know what kind of product they used on my lips because my stylist used her own."Earlier this day, GONGCHAN created a new social media account called 'Gong-ju' and shared a few pictures of him dressing as a girl.In the pictures, GONGCHAN was shyly posing in front of a camera in his short skirt and pink blazer.Upon seeing GONGCHAN's live broadcast and pictures, his fans commented, "He looks way prettier than me. This is so unfair.", "For a second, I thought he was a new K-pop girl group member.", "Is he a doll or what?", and so on.Meanwhile, GONGCHAN recently joined JTBC's 'beauty room' as one of the hosts.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '___GongJu___' Twitter, 'B1A4' V LIVE)(SBS Star)