[SBS Star] VIDEO: Yim Siwan Makes Cute Mistake While Speaking to Fans for the First Time in Long Time

Korean actor Yim Siwan shared what his life in the military was like.On April 2 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Yim Siwan was seen officially being discharged from the military.After walking out of his military base, Yim Siwan stood in front of fans who came to see him from all parts of the world.As it had almost been two years since he met a large group of fans and was surrounded by lots of cameras, Yim Siwan looked slightly nervous.Yim Siwan's body moved about not knowing what to do for a while, and he even forgot what to say while making a remark to fans about completing his military service.After Yim Siwan found himself again, a reporter asked him a question, "Did time go fast or slow for you in the military?"Yim Siwan answered with a laugh, "The time stopped ticking for me from the very moment I began my military service."Then, Yim Siwan was asked how he took care of his skin since it looked just as smooth as before he enlisted in the military.Yim Siwan said, "Well, I went to see my dermatologist to receive skin care treatments on my last day-off."He continued, "But I've actually learned a lot from my fellow soldiers. They knew so much about skin care! Did you know that there is this brush-like thing that you use when washing your face? They made me realize the importance of skin care."Meanwhile, Yim Siwan is planned to begin filming his upcoming drama 'Strangers from Hell' (literal translation).(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)