[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin in Talks to Lead a New Drama by 'My Love from the Star' Screenwriter
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin in Talks to Lead a New Drama by 'My Love from the Star' Screenwriter

Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin may soon be reuniting for a new drama.

On April 3, it was reported that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are currently in talks to join a new drama together.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinThe new drama is reportedly written by screenwriter Park Ji-eun, the mastermind behind mega-hit K-dramas including 'My Love from the Star' (2013), 'Producer' (2015), 'The Legend of the Blue Sea' (2016), and more.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinHyun Bin and Son Ye-jin previously worked together for a film 'THE NEGOTIATION' in 2018, and their exceptional chemistry sparked dating rumors twice.

At the time, both of their management agencies denied the rumors and clarified that the two stars are just close friends.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinMeanwhile, the new drama is expected to premiere in the latter half of 2019.

(Credit= SBS funE, CJ Entertainment, 'yejinhand' Instagram)
