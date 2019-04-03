SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Drops Fierce MV Teaser for 'KILL THIS LOVE'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Drops Fierce MV Teaser for 'KILL THIS LOVE'

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.03 09:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Drops Fierce MV Teaser for KILL THIS LOVE
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is ready to hit the music scene with its full girl crush charms.

On March 3, BLACKPINK released a music video teaser for the group's upcoming comeback title track 'Kill This Love'.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINKIn the teaser video, the four members of BLACKPINK completely transform themselves into charismatic tomb raiders and ooze out fierce, intense vibe throughout the 22-second-long clip.
BLACKPINKAs previously reported, BLACKPINK's upcoming mini album 'KILL THIS LOVE' contains a total of five tracks―'Kill This Love', 'Don't Know What To Do', 'Kick It', 'Hope Not', and a remix version of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.

The album will be available worldwide on April 5 at 12AM KST.
BLACKPINKYou can watch the 'Kill This Love' teaser video below.
 

(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호