[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK Drops Fierce MV Teaser for 'KILL THIS LOVE'

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is ready to hit the music scene with its full girl crush charms.On March 3, BLACKPINK released a music video teaser for the group's upcoming comeback title track 'Kill This Love'.In the teaser video, the four members of BLACKPINK completely transform themselves into charismatic tomb raiders and ooze out fierce, intense vibe throughout the 22-second-long clip.As previously reported, BLACKPINK's upcoming mini album 'KILL THIS LOVE' contains a total of five tracks―'Kill This Love', 'Don't Know What To Do', 'Kick It', 'Hope Not', and a remix version of 'DDU-DU DDU-DU'.The album will be available worldwide on April 5 at 12AM KST.You can watch the 'Kill This Love' teaser video below.(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube)(SBS Star)