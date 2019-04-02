[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Receives an Award for Being a Role Model to Other Soldiers

K-pop boy group 2PM's member Ok Taec Yeon received an award for being a great example to other soldiers during his time in the military.On April 2, Ok Taec Yeon attended an awards ceremony that was held at the Air Force Club, Seoul.At the ceremony, a representative from the Military Manpower Administration presented a plaque of appreciation to Ok Taec Yeon.The representative explained, "Ok Taek Yeon is an exemplary soldier with a strong will. Ok Taec Yeon even gave up his green card in the U.S. to join the military."He went on, "In addition to that, he was initially confirmed to be unsuitable to serve the duty as an active-duty soldier due to intervertebral disc disease, but voluntarily joined us after getting surgery and treatment. He is a role model to many."He added, "Not only that, but Ok Taek Yeon also carried out the duties in his military base ㄷextremely well. All his fellow soldiers spoke highly of him."After receiving the award, Ok Taec Yeon said, "I feel that I've received this award on behalf of many soldiers who are currently serving in the military. I feel very honored and grateful."Ok Taec Yeon continued, "I have learned a lot while serving my duty. I will continue to work hard until the day I complete my duty."Meanwhile, Ok Taec Yeon is expected to be discharged from the military on May 16.(Lee Narin, Credit= 51k, JYP Entertainment, 'mma9090' Twitter)(SBS Star)