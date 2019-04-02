SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Shows Support to Jung Hae In with a Surprise Gift
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Shows Support to Jung Hae In with a Surprise Gift

작성 2019.04.02
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS showed his support to actor Jung Hae In by sending a flower basket to his recent fan meeting.

On March 30, Jung Hae In successfully held his fan meeting 'First Love' at Blue Square, Seoul.

Jung Hae InThen on April 2, a flower shop shared photos of a flower basket that was personally ordered by J-HOPE for Jung Hae In's special day.
flower basketOn the ribbon, J-HOPE left a message, "It's only me who doesn't have a ticket to Hae In-ee hyung's fan meeting... Fighting! BTS Hobi (J-HOPE's nickname)."

Fans have no idea how the two celebrities from different fields got close, but their adorable interaction certainly brings a big smile on both's fans.
J-HOPE, Jung Hae InMeanwhile, both Jung Hae In and J-HOPE are scheduled to make their comebacks with a drama and a new album soon.

(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'holyhaein' 'teurare_flower' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
