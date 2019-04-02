[SBS Star] A Photographer Shares How This Photo of BTS Was Taken

The photographer of K-pop boy group BTS' recent photo shoot for a magazine revealed the behind-the-scenes of his masterpiece.Recently, BTS has done a photo shoot and interview with American entertainment magazine 'Entertainment Weekly' for its April issue.One of the released photos shows the members captured from below, and fans thought that the photo was taken by a camera set on the ground.Michele Romero, the photographer for the photo shoot, shared the photo needed much more effort than their expectation.As you can see in this photo, not only a camera but the photographer himself laid down on the floor to take the photo.Upon finding out the secret behind this epic photo shoot, fans of BTS expressed how much they love the outcome.They commented, "Hard work indeed paid off!", "In such close distance! So jealous!", "My new dream is to be a BTS photographer.", "This is hilarious and cute at the same time.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to kick off its 'MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA' comeback promotions by guesting on 'Saturday Night Live' on April 13 (local time).(Credit= 'entertainmentweekly' 'micheleromeronyc' Instagram)(SBS Star)