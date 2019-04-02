[SBS Star] DARA Expresses Her Wish for All Four 2NE1 Members to Perform Together

Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's member DARA expressed her wish for all four members of the group to get together for a performance one day.On April 2, the press conference for JTBC's new show 'Stage K' was held at Sangam-dong, Seoul.'Stage K' is a show that gives an opportunity to global K-pop cover dancers to meet and collaborate with K-pop groups.Only the winning team will get to meet and collaborate with K-pop groups and it will be decided after several stages of K-pop cover challenge.Since the end of last year, cover dancers from all over the world have sent in their applications and participated in the preliminary rounds.During the press conference, DARA said, "The production crew of the show told me that a lot of contestants covered 2NE1's dance."DARA continued, "I personally hope to reunite with the members of 2NE1 through this show. It would be our first time performing together in a while then. Perhaps, it would be possible if 2NE1 dance covering team wins the competition."Meanwhile, 'Stage K' is planned to unveil its first episode on April 7 at 9PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= '2NE1' Facebook, JTBC)(SBS Star)