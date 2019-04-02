[SBS Star] A Phone Number Gets Mistaken for BTS JIMIN's Number

A person's phone number has been mistaken for K-pop boy group BTS' member JIMIN's, and fans flocked it with phone calls and messages.Recently, screenshots of a person's text message inbox have gone viral on various online communities.The screenshots show that the person's phone number has been mistaken by BTS fans for JIMIN's phone number.Messages such as "Please reply JIMIN.", "I will die if you don't text me back.", "I love you so much, please save my number." have been sent to this person.It seems like the fans genuinely thought that the owner of the phone number is JIMIN, but a lot of fans pointed out that it is an illicit act of invading one's privacy.They commented, "Whether the number was JIMIN's or not, this should not be allowed.", "This is not right. You all know that JIMIN doesn't want this.", "Again? Just get a life, people.", and more.(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)