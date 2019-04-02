SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] A Reporter Describes Lee Kwang Soo's Politeness
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] A Reporter Describes Lee Kwang Soo's Politeness

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.04.02 16:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] A Reporter Describes Lee Kwang Soos Politeness
Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo's real personality behind the camera was revealed by a reporter.

On April 1, CHANNEL A's variety show 'I Know by Hearsay Show' (literal translation) featured a story about actor Zo In Sung and his group of friends, which consists of Lee Kwang Soo, actor Kim Woo Bin, K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O., and more.I Know by Hearsay ShowDuring the talk, one reporter on the show said, "This is something that I always say to people. Zo In Sung is a really nice guy. He has an excellent personality. Just like him, his group of friends all have a great personality."

The reporter began telling a story, "For instance, I go to the same gym as Lee Kwang Soo. It's a gym where lots of other celebrities come to work out too. But Lee Kwang Soo is the only one who says hi and bye to me first."I Know by Hearsay ShowHe carried on, "When I'm already there before him, he always comes and says hi to me after entering the gym. When he finishes working out before I do, he always comes and says bye to me before he leaves."

Lastly, he added, "Whether if you are older or younger than he is, Lee Kwang Soo doesn't care at all. He says hi and bye to everyone he knows. Because of this reason, all staff at the gym really likes him."Lee Kwang SooAfter this episode was aired, many left comments such as, "I'm not too surprised though!", "He probably was the most gentle giraffe on this planet in his past life.", "Awww he is so nice!", and so on.

Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo appears on SBS' television show 'Running Man' every week.

(Lee Narin, Credit= CHANNEL A I Know by Hearsay Show, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호