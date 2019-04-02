[SBS Star] A Reporter Describes Lee Kwang Soo's Politeness

Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo's real personality behind the camera was revealed by a reporter.On April 1, CHANNEL A's variety show 'I Know by Hearsay Show' (literal translation) featured a story about actor Zo In Sung and his group of friends, which consists of Lee Kwang Soo, actor Kim Woo Bin, K-pop boy group EXO's member D.O., and more.During the talk, one reporter on the show said, "This is something that I always say to people. Zo In Sung is a really nice guy. He has an excellent personality. Just like him, his group of friends all have a great personality."The reporter began telling a story, "For instance, I go to the same gym as Lee Kwang Soo. It's a gym where lots of other celebrities come to work out too. But Lee Kwang Soo is the only one who says hi and bye to me first."He carried on, "When I'm already there before him, he always comes and says hi to me after entering the gym. When he finishes working out before I do, he always comes and says bye to me before he leaves."Lastly, he added, "Whether if you are older or younger than he is, Lee Kwang Soo doesn't care at all. He says hi and bye to everyone he knows. Because of this reason, all staff at the gym really likes him."After this episode was aired, many left comments such as, "I'm not too surprised though!", "He probably was the most gentle giraffe on this planet in his past life.", "Awww he is so nice!", and so on.Meanwhile, Lee Kwang Soo appears on SBS' television show 'Running Man' every week.(Lee Narin, Credit= CHANNEL A I Know by Hearsay Show, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)