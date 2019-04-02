[SBS Star] TXT to Launch Its Own Reality Show with BTS as Guest

K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) may soon be getting its own, very first television reality show.According to Hankook Ilbo's report on April 2, TXT has been confirmed to launch a new reality program produced by Mnet.TXT's labelmate BTS will reportedly appear on the program to show support for its Big Hit Entertainment junior group.In response, a representative of Mnet told media, "Nothing has yet been officially decided regarding TXT's reality show."TXT once dropped its pre-debut reality show 'TALK X TODAY' via NAVER V LIVE, but this will be the group's first reality show after debut as well as on TV.Meanwhile, the new reality show is said to be aiming to air sometime in June.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)