[SBS Star] TXT to Launch Its Own Reality Show with BTS as Guest

작성 2019.04.02
K-pop rookie boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) may soon be getting its own, very first television reality show.

According to Hankook Ilbo's report on April 2, TXT has been confirmed to launch a new reality program produced by Mnet.
TXTBTSTXT's labelmate BTS will reportedly appear on the program to show support for its Big Hit Entertainment junior group.

In response, a representative of Mnet told media, "Nothing has yet been officially decided regarding TXT's reality show."

TXT once dropped its pre-debut reality show 'TALK X TODAY' via NAVER V LIVE, but this will be the group's first reality show after debut as well as on TV.
TXTMeanwhile, the new reality show is said to be aiming to air sometime in June.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
