[SBS Star] Suzy & Park Bo Gum to Host 'Baeksang Arts Awards' Together Again

Korean singer/actress Suzy and actor Park Bo Gum have confirmed to host this year's 'Baeksang Arts Awards'.On April 2, an annual awards ceremony 'the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards' revealed that Suzy, Park Bo Gum, and entertainer Shin Dong-yup will be hosting the event for the second time together since their first one last year.Last year, the three stars successfully pleased the audience and attendees with their amazing chemistry, smooth talks, and hosting skills.This will mark the fifth time for Shin Dong-yup, Suzy's fourth time, and Park Bo Gum's second time to host 'the Baeksang Arts Awards'.The upcoming ceremony will feature various awards in both television and film categories, including 'Best Drama', 'Best Entertainment Show', 'Best Educational Show', 'Best Actor & Actress', 'Best Supporting Actor & Actress, 'Best New Actor & Actress', 'Best Film', 'Best Director', 'Best Script', and more.'The 55th Baeksang Arts Awards' is scheduled to take place on May 1 at 9PM KST.(Lee Narin, Credit= JTBC, SBS funE/Kim Hyun-chul)(SBS Star)