[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK & J-HOPE's 'Microwave Challenge' Trends Worldwide

A new challenge triggered by JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS is taking over the world.Recently, '#microwavechallenge' that is believed to have originated from the two BTS members is trending online.All you have to do is simply spinning on the floor as if you are on a microwave plate.The key point is to play the song 'Slow Dancing in the Dark' by Joji, and to stay very still without moving your arms or legs.The above video shows JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE doing '#microwavechallege' at their dance studio back in 2016.You can watch more videos of people on social media trying the challenge themselves below.Meanwhile, BTS is set to make its much-anticipated comeback next week with 'MAP OF THE WORLD : PERSONA'.(Credit= 'Fear Eats The Soul' 'Top Best TikTok' YouTube)(SBS Star)