[SBS Star] VIDEO: IU Unveils Her Flawless Bare Face

After seeing this video, her fans commented, "That can't be true. She's looks perfect even when she's not wearing any makeup.", "If my face looked like that, I would never wear makeup.", "She looks so much younger!", and so on.

K-pop artist IU showed off her jaw-dropping beauty while washing her face.On March 31, IU posted a video titled, '[IU TV] IU 10th Anniv. Tour Concert 'dlwlrma.' - Singapore' on her official YouTube channel.Throughout the video, IU unveiled the behind scenes of her world tour and let her fans get a glimpse of her daily life.Fans could not help but to watch her video over and over again since it not only contained the details of her life, but also helped them to discover a new side of her.However, what caught the eyes of her fans the most was the moment when she unveiled her bare face.After spending her first night in Singapore, IU woke up, took her camera to bathroom, and started to get ready.IU said, "At my 10th debut anniversary fan meeting, I promised you guys that I would share more of my daily life. So, I'm going to show you how I wash my face."IU got close to the camera to check her skin after washing her face, and said, "My skin looks okay today."Then, she put on her makeup and disappeared for a second to change her clothes.Meanwhile, IU will release her original short movie series 'Persona' on April 5.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'dlwlrma [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)