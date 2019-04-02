[SBS Star] Haru Leaves Tear Stains on Her Dad Tablo's Hoodie

Hip-hop artist Tablo of Epik High and his daughter Haru had a teary goodbye.On March 30, Tablo headed to the United States for Epik High's world tour.Tablo's adorable daughter Haru came to the airport to say goodbye to her dad, as she won't be able to see him for about a month.Tablo shared a photo of their tearful father-daughter moment on his social media account.Along with a photo of the tear stains on his hoodie, Tablo wrote, "Haru came to the airport to say goodbye to me. Gave her a big hug and... This totally breaks my heart but I'll put my all into this tour!"Meanwhile, Epik High is scheduled to bring its North American tour '2019 Epik High Tour' to various cities throughout April and May.(Credit= 'EPIKHIGH' Facebook, 'blobyblo' Instagram)(SBS Star)