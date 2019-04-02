[SBS Star] Fans Find Graduation Photos of ITZY Members Striking a Pose from 'DALLA DALLA' Dance

When some people take their graduation photos at school, they make the time more enjoyable by making fun poses.Surprisingly enough, YUNA, RYUJIN, and YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY made the exactly same pose in their graduation photos despite not attending the same school nor being in the same school year.They all posed for the photo with one arm behind the head with a confident look on their face.Another interesting thing about this pose was that it looked identical to one of the dance moves for 'DALLA DALLA'―ITZY's debut song.After people discovered this, many concluded that YUNA, RYUJIN, and YEJI were simply born to be the members of ITZY.Take a look at these images below and see if you agree with them!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'jypentertainment' 'M2' YouTube, SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)