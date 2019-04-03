SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO Members Do Not Have Any Problems Sharing Their Things?
[SBS Star] EXO Members Do Not Have Any Problems Sharing Their Things?

작성 2019.04.03
The members of K-pop boy group EXO proved that there is not a single thing that they cannot share.

Recently, an online post titled, 'The members of EXO who seem like they have no problem sharing their things whether it's a straw, spoon, food, or money.' caught the eyes of many.

In the post, there were some pictures and the clips of EXO which well-showed how little the members care about each other's personal boundaries.
EXOWhen KAI said, "Mine tastes like chocolates," D.O replied, "It doesn't taste like coffee, does it?" after taking a sip of his coffee using the exact same straw that KAI used.
EXOThen, other members including XIUMIN, BAEKHYUN, SEHUN, and SUHO drank with the same straw to see if what KAI and D.O are saying is true.
EXOSEHUN did not mind using D.O's fork when eating, and D.O also seemed pretty comfortable having a bite of SUHO's cup noodles.
EXOBAEKHYUN tasted D.O's noodles with his spoon and even fed it to SEHUN as if it was his.
EXOEXOThen, KAI finished the noodle that D.O left and SEHUN stuffed his belly with a dish that SUHO was eating.
EXOOne time, D.O even licked his finger after XIUMIN licked it to taste the sauce.

After seeing this post, fans commented, "They are like a little family. They seem so close.", "I don't even share my food with my brother. They must really love each other.", "This made my day.", and many more.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, 'Heart For You - my SMTelevision' V LIVE, oksusu Travel Around the World on EXO's Ladder 2, 'weareoneEXO' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
