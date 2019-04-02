[SBS Star] Go Joon Hee Emphasizes She Has No Relation to SEUNGRI's Scandal

Actress Go Joon Hee announced to take strong legal action against false rumors in regard to ongoing SEUNGRI's scandal.On April 1, Go Joon Hee took her personal social media account to share a lengthy statement on her innocence.Her statement reads as follows:Hello, this is Go Joon Hee. I have a lot of things to say about the situation right now, and I have a complicated mind.I'm carefully writing this statement because I can no longer remain silent while my beloved family and fans are hurt by the nonsensical rumors.Following the 'Unanswered Questions' episode about 'Burning Sun', many people around me have contacted me after seeing my name topping on various search engines.I didn't want to respond to this issue since I have no relation to the scandal, but the situation has snowballed from day to day with these malicious rumors.Things have blown up to the point where false rumors are circulating as if they are true, and people automatically believing I'm part of the scandal.I will make it clear that I have nothing to do with the content of this rumor, including some media reports.I cannot say that I have zero friendship with SEUNGRI because I was in YG Entertainment as well as in the same industry.However, the rumors that I attended a business reception or received a request for attendance are not true.I am frustrated, and I would rather ask them why they mentioned me if I really am the actress they mentioned in the group chatroom.If they do, I would like to ask why they did not comment on me, and if they did not, I would ask why they are not refuting the rumors when it's pointing me as that actress.I became a victim in a shameful situation as an actress, centering on such rumors by others regardless of my intention or truth.I feel greatly disappointed and miserable by the media and people who spread false rumors that has not been confirmed as a woman, regardless of being an actress.From this point on, I will respond to those who are spreading and reproducing false information without any leniency.I pray my innocence clearly gets proven through police investigation. Also, I express my deepest apology to all people who have been supporting me regardless of the situation.Prior to this, the production team of 'Perfume' denied the rumors claiming Go Joon Hee dropped from the drama due to the issue.(Credit= SBS funE, 'gojoonhee' Instagram)(SBS Star)