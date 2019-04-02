[SBS Star] Ahn So-hee Spotted Walking on the Beach Late at Night with Gong Yoo?

Ahn So-hee, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, clarified the rumors stating she had walked on the beach with actor Gong Yoo late at night in the past.On April 1 episode of JTBC's television show 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator', Ahn So-hee made a guest appearance.During the talk, the hosts asked Ahn So-hee, "So, someone apparently saw you and Gong Yoo walking side by side on the beach late at night some time ago. Can you tell us about that?"At the end of their question, another guest actor Lee Yi Kyung commented in surprise, "No way! Is that Gong Yoo that we know?"Ahn So-hee laughed and said, "That was when Gong Yoo and I were filming 'Train to Busan' together back in 2016."She continued to explain, "All members of the cast got on very well with each other. At that time, we all went for a walk together. I wasn't just with Gong Yoo."Then, Lee Yi Kyung responded with slight jealousy written on his face, "How about we walk along Han River together?"Meanwhile, Ahn So-hee currently stars in 'Welcome to Waikiki 2' with Lee Yi Kyung.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ssoheean' Instagram, Management Soop, JTBC Please Take Care of My Refrigerator)(SBS Star)