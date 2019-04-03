[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Shares His Unique Way of Folding Towels

K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN taught his fans how to fold towels like they do at hotels.On March 30 episode of EXO's new online reality show 'Heart For You', XIUMIN surprised the viewers with his aesthetically pleasing towel folding skills.XIUMIN began his class by saying, "Everyone probably already knows this but I just wanted to show you guys how I fold towels."While demonstrating how to fold towels like they do at hotels, XIUMIN said, "First, lay out the towel and make a triangle by folding the side."XIUMIN continued, "Then, fold it in half and turn it over. Next, fold the one-third part of a towel."XIUMIN added, "Now, turn the towel, roll it up, and put the tail inside it. Then, you can have a towel that looks like this."Then, he picked up a hand towel and started to explain how to fold it.XIUMIN said, "First, make a triangle by folding it in half. Then, fold the one-fourth of a bottom part and turn it over. Just like this."XIUMIN continued, "Then, fold it again, turn it over, and roll it up. Then, it will look like this."After seeing this video, fans commented, "This pretty boy certainly knows how to fold his towels.", "I don't think I can marry him. I can never do that!", "Now all he needs is me.", and many more.(Kang Eunbee, Credit= 'Heart For You - my SMTelevision' V LIVE)(SBS Star)