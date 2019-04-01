SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Ji-hyo Makes a Shocking Announcement, "Kim Jong-kook & I Are a Couple!"
Korean actress Song Ji-hyo revealed that her and singer Kim Jong-kook are 'the future couple' in the latest episode of 'Running Man'.

On March 31 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook once again became partners for a mission.

Before the eight cast members began their mission, they were asked to pick a spoon marked with numbers 1, 2, and 3 to divide them into three different teams.Running ManAll of them randomly picked the spoon out of Yu Jae Seok's hands, but somehow Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook ended up picking the same-numbered spoon and became a team.

When the other cast found out about this, they commented, "Seriously? You two are a team again? This is so fishy. You know, all our viewers will think that we decide on everything before shooting if this keeps happening."

Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook smiled awkwardly and shook their hands about in denial.Running ManThen, each team shouted out their team name and this is when Song Ji-hyo said, "We are 'The Future Couple'!"

With a confused look on his face, Kim Jong-kook responded, "Did you get some sort of mission to say that or something?"

In the end, Song Ji-hyo and Kim Jong-kook decided to go with a team name, 'Hello, Honey', as it was concluded that 'The Future Couple' went too far.
 

Last year, Kim Jong-kook and Song Ji-hyo quickly denied the rumors that were going around saying that they were in a relationship.

However, their recent moments are making people become suspicious again.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)   
